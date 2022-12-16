BREAKING: Draymond Green's Updated Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Philadelphia 76es in Pennsylvania.

However, they will be without four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green, who has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (quad) listed out Friday."

Green is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest on 54.1% shooting from the field.

The former Michigan State star is one of their most important players because of his elite play-making ability and he is the best defender on the team.

On Wednesday evening, the Warriors lost 125-119 to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, so they are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They are 14-15 in their first 29 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have been a different team on the road than they are at home.

On the road, the they are 2-13 in 15 games, while at home in San Francisco, they are 12-2 in 14 games at the Chase Center.

With how slow they have started the season, the Warriors are lucky that the Western Conference has been so tight (they are only 4.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed).

As for the 76ers, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through their first 27 games, they are 15-12, and at home, they have been solid, going 10-5 in the 15 games they have hosted in Pennsylvania.