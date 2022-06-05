Enormous Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening at the Chase Center, but for the game they will be without one of their key veterans

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out.

The former All-Star made his return to action in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday night (he had originally been out since the first-round).

For Game 2, he had been listed as questionable, but now has been downgraded to out.

The Warriors are in an 0-1 hole after they lost 120-108 at home in the first game.

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and lost the final period by a score of 40-16.

Now, they are in desperate need of a win to avoid falling into a dreaded 0-2 hole before going on the road to Boston to play Games 3 and 4.

