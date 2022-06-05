Skip to main content

BREAKING: Enormous Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening at the Chase Center, but for the game they will be without one of their key veterans

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out. 

The former All-Star made his return to action in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday night (he had originally been out since the first-round).  

For Game 2, he had been listed as questionable, but now has been downgraded to out.   

The Warriors are in an 0-1 hole after they lost 120-108 at home in the first game. 

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and lost the final period by a score of 40-16. 

Now, they are in desperate need of a win to avoid falling into a dreaded 0-2 hole before going on the road to Boston to play Games 3 and 4. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10092384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Enormous Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_10743801_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Returning To Professional Basketball

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_16841964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18423687_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_12620207_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could Kevin Durant Really Come Back To The Warriors?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Seven-Word Tweet

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago