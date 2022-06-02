Final Injury Reports For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriros have finalized their injury reports for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

On Thursday night in California, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

Robert Williams III is available for the Celtics, which is huge because he is the team's best rim protector.

He averaged over two blocks per game during the regular season.

As for the Warriors, they will have Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala all available.

Payton II has not played since the second-round, and Iguodala has not played since the first-round, so this is huge for the Warriros that they are finally available again.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have made the Finals, and they have also won three titles over that time span.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce on the roster.

Related stories on NBA basketball