BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Canada.

However, they will be without their starting point guard, as Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (rib) ruled out Saturday."

VanVleet is currently averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 38 games.

The Raptors come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-26 record in 46 games.

In their most recent game, they lost 128-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

VanVleet had 25 points and ten assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

They are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

That said, the Raptors have been a solid team at home, going 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted in Canada.

After making the NBA Playoffs (as the fifth seed) in 2022, they have been disappointing this year.

Earlier this month, the Raptors hosted the Celtics but lost 116-110 (VanVleet had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists).

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 34-12 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and have gone 16-7 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

Currently, the Celtics are 4.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers (who are tied for the second seed).