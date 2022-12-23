BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, they will have their best player available as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Friday."

Antetokounmpo comes into the night with impressive averages of 31.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting 53.7% from the field.

In each of the last two games, the NBA Champion forward has scored 42+ points and grabbed at least ten rebounds.

The Bucks are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 8-6 in the 14 games they have played on the road outside of Wisconsin.

In their last game, the Bucks lost 114-106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Wednesday night.

As for the Nets, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They have gone 9-1 in their last ten games and won seven in a row.

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-12 record in 32 games.

At home, they are 11-5 in 16 games hosted at Barclays Center.

The two teams last played in October when the Bucks beat the Nets 110-99 in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo led the way putting up 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.