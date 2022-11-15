BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report for the game, but he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Monday."

Antetokounmpo missed the last two games (and three out of the last four), so this is good news for the Bucks that he is back in the lineup.

They are coming off a 111-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Saturday night.

The Bucks enter the night with a 10-2 record in their first 12 games.

They were a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia last week.

Antetokounmpo has been one of the top five players in the league to start the season.

In nine games, the NBA Champion is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest (on 54.2% shooting from the field).

While they are no longer undefeated, they are still a perfect 7-0 at home in Wisconsin.

When the two teams faced off in the same arena in October, the Bucks won by a score of 123-115 (Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 17 rebounds and four assists).

Trae Young led all scorers with 42 points.

The Hawks enter the night with an 8-5 record in 13 games, which has them tied with Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-3 in the six games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena.