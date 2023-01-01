BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out Sunday."

The NBA Champion forward is in the middle of another phenomenal season and has averages of 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 30 games.

In addition, he is shooting 53.3% from the field and has scored 43+ points in each of the last two games.

The Bucks come into the matchup with the Wizards as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-12 record in 35 games.

They have gone 4-6 over the last ten games but are outstanding at home with a 15-3 record in 18 games hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Playing without Antetokounmpo will be challenging because they will also be without their other two best players (Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton).

As for the Wizards, they had been one of the coldest teams in the league, but over the last week have started to turn their season around by winning four games in a row.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-21 record in 37 games and are 6-14 in the 20 games on the road away from Washington, D.C.

This will be the first time the Wizards and Bucks have played each other during the 2022-23 NBA season.