BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reveal Steph Curry Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors have played the last four games without their best player Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP injured his shoulder in a game on the road against the Indiana Pacers on December 14.

In the four games without Curry, the Warriors have gone 1-3, and they are coming off a 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in New York.

On Saturday afternoon, the Warriors announced an update on Curry.

Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team’s last four games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Stephen is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks."

While the update sounds promising, they will still be playing without him for an extended period.

Right now, the Warriors are 15-18 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

Curry has been sensational this season, with averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 26 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting an incredible 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

Even with Curry playing at such a high level, the defending NBA Champions have been mediocre.

Their road record is the worst in the NBA (3-16 in 19 games away from the Chase Center).

On Christmas, the Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Warriors won the series in six games.