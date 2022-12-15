BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

The Golden State Warriors eight-time All-Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a left shoulder injury on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski: "Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN."

Curry, 34, has been one of the league's most dominant offensive talents once again this season and he has kept the Warriors afloat this season as they deal with other injuries on their roster.

Falling to the Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis, the Warriors now find themselves 2-13 on the road this season and 14-15 overall.

The 2022 NBA champions have struggled finding consistency in their second-unit following the departures of key talents such as Gary Payton II, Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr.in the offseason and now with Curry sidelined, more question marks will present themselves about how this team will be able to find success amidst their current struggles.

Without Steph Curry this season, the Warriors have gone 0-3 and while they have averaged 119.0 points per game with him on the floor, Golden State has averaged just 103.7 points per game without Curry in the lineup this year.

As a result of this left shoulder injury, Stephen Curry will very likely miss the Golden State Warriors televised Christmas Day game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference.

In Curry's absence, the Warriors will turn to Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo to step up in the backcourt alongside Klay Thompson.

No timetable has been laid out at this time for when Steph Curry could return to the floor.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.