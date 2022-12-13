BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Tennessee.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) ruled out Monday."

Morant has played in 22 games this season, and is averaging 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in Michigan on Friday night.

Morant had 15 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block.

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the teams in the NBA.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Currently, they are 17-9 in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.