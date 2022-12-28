BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Mavs Game

Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

For the game, they will be without starting point guard Jalen Brunson, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (hip) ruled out Tuesday."

Brunson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Mavs, so he will not get a chance to face off with them for the first time as a visitor.

In his first 34 games with the Knicks, the former Villanova star is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The Knicks come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak, but are now on a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Knicks are 7-3, and they are a solid 10-6 in 16 games on the road.