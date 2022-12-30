BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game

Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they will remain without their star point guard Jalen Brunson, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

The former Villanova star also missed Tuesday’s 126-121 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game."

Brunson is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 34 games.

The fifth-year pro is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

He has helped the Knicks get off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season.

They come into the night with an 18-17 record in 35 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After going on an eight-game winning streak, the Knicks have gone cold, and they enter Thursday night in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks are 10-7 in 17 games played away from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

As for the Spurs, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-23 record in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are currently 6-11 in the 17 games they have hosted in San Antonio, Texas.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.