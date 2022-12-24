BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Colorado.

For the game, they will have their star point guard in the starting lineup, as Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) available to play Friday."

Murray did not play in Tuesday’s 105-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

The former seventh-overall pick comes into Friday night with averages of 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 25 games.

So far, the Nuggets are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Through 30 games, they have gone 19-11, which has them tied with the Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home in Colorado, they are hard to beat, with a 10-3 record in 13 games.

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season, and the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

If they can have a healthy year, they should be a contender in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers faced off earlier this month, and the Nuggets won 121-120.

Murray had 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The Trail Blazers enter the matchup on Friday with a 17-15 record in 32 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 10-9 in 19 games on the road, and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.