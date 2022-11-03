BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

During the second half, 2018 MVP James Harden left the game and went to the locker room, which was cause for concern.

Thankfully, the ten-time NBA All-Star has returned to the game.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: James Harden has returned to Wednesday's game."

The 76ers could have gotten off to a better start to the 2022-23 season, as they are just 4-4 in their first eight games.

However, they have won three games in a row (after starting just 1-4 in their first five games).

For them to have a successful season, the duo of Harden and Joel Embiid will have to be exceptional.

Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest.

The 76ers acquired Harden in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets last season (that also sent All-Star Ben Simmons to the Nets).

In their short time together, Harden and Embiid finished the 2021-22 season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The roster (as well as NBA Champion head coach Doc Rivers) has the potential to be a contender in the east.

That being said, Embiid has never made it out of the second round of the playoffs, and Harden has not been to the NBA Finals since the 2012 season when he was still a bench player on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for the Wizards, they entered the night 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

The two teams faced off on Monday and the 76ers won by a score of 118-111.