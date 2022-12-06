BREAKING: Jarrett Allen's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Jarrett Allen will play in Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen has missed the last five games, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the former Texas star will return on Tuesday night against the Lakers.

Fedor: "After missing the last five games with a lower back contusion, #Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom"

This will be a big boost for the Cavs because Allen is an essential part of both their offense and defense.

He comes into the night with averages of 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Allen has helped the Cavs become one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 15-9 in their first 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Allen all made the All-Star Game in 2022, which makes the Cavs have one of the best starting lineups in the league.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with a 10-1 record in 11 games hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

As of late, the Cavs have been playing well, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Lakers come into the night with a 10-2 record in their first 22 games, but they are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On Nov. 6, the Cavs defeated the Lakers 114-100 in Los Angeles, California.