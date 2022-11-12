BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons, but for the game, they will be without one of their best players.

2020 All-Star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out Saturday."

He is off to a great start to the season averaging 25.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest in 12 games (this will be the first game he has missed this season).

The Celtics are also 9-3 in their first 12 games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

On Friday night, they blew out Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 131-112.

Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while All-Star Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets had also been in the middle of a four-game winning streak, which made the dominant win even more impressive.

They have a 5-1 record in six games at home in Massachusetts and are 4-2 on the road.

As for the Pistons, they are trending in the other direction.

They have lost two games in a row and are 3-10 in their first 13 games.

At home in Michigan, they have a 3-3 record in six games but are 0-6 on the road.

For the game against the Celtics, they will also be without arguably their best player Cade Cunningham, who has been ruled out due to a shin injury.