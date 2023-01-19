BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as 2020 NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available.

The former Cal star had missed each of the last three games with an adductor injury.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE"

Brown comes into the night with outstanding averages of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest (he is also shooting 49.8% from the field).

On January 11 (his most recent game), he had 41 points and 12 rebounds on 15/21 shooting from the field.

The Celtics come into Thursday as the best team in the NBA with a 33-12 record in 45 games.

They are 4.0 games ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (who are the second seed).

The Celtics are currently in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

As for the Warriors, they are 22-22 in 44 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

This will be their first time playing in Boston since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals (when they won the NBA Championship).

On the road, the Warriors are 5-17 in 22 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, while the Celtics are an outstanding 17-5 in the 22 games they have hosted in Boston.

The Warriors beat the Celtics 123-107 earlier this season (at home).