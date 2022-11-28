BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will be without their second best player as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to a neck injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (neck) ruled out Monday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has been playing fantastic to start the 2022-23 NBA season with averages of 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest on 50.7% shooting from the field.

In addition, the Celtics have been the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are 16-4 in their first 20 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week, they had been on a nine-game winning streak.

Currently, they have won three games in a row, so they are 12-1 in their last 13 games.

At home, they are 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Brown played on Sunday and helped the Celtics defeat the Washington Wizards 130-121 (at home).

The former Cal star scored 36 points in 34 minutes of playing time.

As for the Hornets, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, but they are also one of the worst teams in the league.

They come into the night with a 6-14 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the east.

After starting out 3-3 in their first six games, they have gone just 3-11 in their last 14 games.