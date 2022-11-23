BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening, and for the game, they will have their best player available.

Jayson Tatum, who had been questionable, will play in the game.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) will play Wednesday."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports that the former Duke star will not have a minutes limit.

Tatum has been fantastic to start the season, with averages of 30.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

He has made the All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons and will more than likely make his fourth trip this season.

The Celtics made the NBA Finals last season, and they have picked up right where they left off with the best record in the NBA through the first month of the season.

They are 13-4 in their first 17 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before losing to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, they had been in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

At home, they are 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Mavs come into the night with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 1-4 in the five games they have played on the road away from Dallas.

Last season, they made the Western Conference Finals, so they have high expectations this year.