BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics.

For the game, they will have their best player (Jimmy Butler) back for the first time in seven games.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been upgraded to available.

Over the last seven games without Butler, the Heat have gone 3-4.

They come into the night with a 10-12 record in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler has played in 13 games and has averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

The Heat are 5-5 in their last ten games, and their most significant troubles have come on the road where they have gone an abysmal 2-8 in ten games.

On Wednesday night, they also played the Celtics on the road and they lost 134-121.

Getting Butler back in the lineup will be a huge boost and could turn their season around.

Going up against the Celtics again won't be easy because they are the best team in the NBA.

Through their first 22 games, they are 18-4 and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

In addition, they have gone 14-1 in their last 15 games and are 11-1 in 12 games at home.

The two teams faced off in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics won in a Game 7 on the road in Miami, Florida, to advance to the NBA Finals.