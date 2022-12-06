BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the game, they will have their best player available, as Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed available to play Monday."

Butler had missed seven games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

He led the Heat to a 120-116 win overtime on the road in Massachusetts.

The six-time NBA All-Star finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Late in overtime, he nailed a shot with 9.4 seconds left to seal the victory for the Heat.

He is in his fourth season with the organization after signing with them in the summer of 2019.

They have been one of the premier teams in the league over that time period, and have made the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 14 games this season.

However, the Heat are off to a slow start with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games.

They are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 7.5 games behind the Celtics, who are in first.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 14-9 in their first 23 games.

At home, the Grizzlies are 8-2, while the Heat have struggled on the road with a 3-8 record.