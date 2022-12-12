BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

On Monday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed available to play Monday."

Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 17 games.

On Saturday night, he had 30 points against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Heat lost 115-111.

They are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-15 record in their first 27 games.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 5-5, and they are an abysmal 3-9 in 12 games on the road.

The slow start has been disappointing because they have one of the best rosters in the NBA and are coming off a season where they had the best record in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night as one of the best surprises in the league to start the year.

After finishing the 2021-22 season as the 13th seed, they are currently 14-13 in 27 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 4-6, but they are a solid 8-5 in 13 games on the road.

In their last game, they lost 136-133 to the Brooklyn Nets in Indianapolis.