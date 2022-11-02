BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

The Miami Heat are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Florida on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler has been ruled out due to a hip injury as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (hip) ruled out Wednesday."

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest to start the season.

The Heat come into the night off to a slow start to the year as they are just 3-5 in their first eight games.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back because they beat the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday evening by a score of 116-109.

Both the Kings and Heat faced off in Sacramento on Saturday evening, and the Kings won the game by a score of 119-113 to win their first game of the season.

Kevin Huerter, who is in his first season with the team, went off for 27 points and seven assists in the win.

They also beat the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in North Carolina, so they are suddenly on a two-game winning streak.

The Kings are now 2-4 on the season in their first six games.

Last season, the Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Kings were the 12th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.