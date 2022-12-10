BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Updated Injury Status For Spurs-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler will be in the starting lineup on Saturday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Florida on Saturday evening, and they will have their best player in the starting lineup.

Jimmy Butler, who had been on the injury report, has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) will start Saturday."

The six-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with impressive averages of 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 16 games.

After missing seven games in a row, he has played in three of the last four games.

In the Heat's most recent game on Thursday night (at home), Butler had 26 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals, leading them to a 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat come into the night as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-14 record in 16 games.

After finishing the 2022 season as the first seed in the east, they have struggled.

That being said, the Heat are still a solid team on their home floor in Miami, with a 9-5 record in 14 games.

As for the Spurs, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA and are currently tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the Western Conference (7-18).

After starting out an impressive 5-2, they have gone 2-16 in their last 18 games and are 1-9 in their previous ten.

On the road, the Spurs are 3-8 in the 11 games they have played outside of San Antonio, Texas.