BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Pacers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Florida on Friday night.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) available to play Friday."

Butler missed Tuesday’s 113-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls at home.

He is currently averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 20 games.

In addition, the former 30th-overall pick is shooting 52.9% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The Heat come into the night with a 16-16 record in 32 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a slow start to the season, they are playing better, and over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4.

Before losing to the Bulls, the Heat had won four games in a row.

Butler is in his fourth season with the franchise and has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons (they made the NBA Finals in 2020 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022).

As for the Pacers, they are also 16-16 but have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, the Pacers defeated the Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night in Boston.

On the road, the Pacers have gone 7-9 in 16 games, while the Heat are 9-7 in 16 at home.