BREAKING: Jrue Holiday's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their best players when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.

Former All-Star Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the fourth straight game.

Via Darius Joshua of CBS 58 News: "#Bucks Mike Budenholzer says Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are all out tonight against the Cavaliers AJ Green is available"

Holiday had been off to a stellar start to the year with averages of 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest.

He is also known as one of the better defenders in the NBA, and is averaging an impressive 1.5 steals per contest.

Not having him against the Cavs will be a significant loss because they are going up against Darius Garland and potentially Donovan Mitchell (he's questionable).

The Bucks come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games, but they have gone cold recently.

After starting out the season 9-0, they have lost three of their last four games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Cavs, they have also gone into a slump over their recent games.

They started out the year 8-1 in their first nine games but have lost each of their last four.

That being said, Garland is coming off an incredible game (Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves) where he had 51 points on 16/31 shooting from the field.