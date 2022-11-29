Skip to main content

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game

Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards with an injury.
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Washington, D.C., taking on the Washington Wizards, and during the game, one of their best players got injured.

Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped to the locker room.

As he was running up the floor, he fell to the ground with no one around him.

The former Kentucky star is one of the best players in the NBA, so this is a disappointing site to see, and hopefully, the injury is nothing serious. 

He came into the night with averages of 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (on 50.8% shooting from the field). 

Over his career, he has been able to remain relatively healthy and didn't miss a game in his first three seasons in the league.

He has spent his entire NBA career with the Timberwolves after being selected with the first-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

His career averages are 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest (in 502 regular season games). 

In addition, he shoots 52.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

As for the Timberwolves, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league with Towns, Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

They have gotten off to a slow start to the year (10-10 in 20 games), but after trading for Gobert over the offseason, it's not a surprise they need some time to get acclimated to playing with the All-Star center. 

