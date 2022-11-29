BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Reported

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Washington Wizards 142-127 in Washington, D.C.

During the second half, All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns fell to the ground (non-contact) and had to be helped to the locker room.

He did not return, and the Timberwolves revealed the diagnosis to be a right calf strain.

The injury looked alarming, but Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic have provided a positive update on the former first-overall pick.

Charania tweeted: "Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss several weeks with his calf strain, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Great news: Tests showed no structural damage to Towns’ Achilles."

While the report indicates the Timberwolves will be without one of their best players for "several weeks," it's fantastic news that it's not something more serious.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 21 games.

Last season, he helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

He has spent his entire career with Minnesota after being drafted in 2015.

Right now, they are off to a slow start to the season (10-11 in their first 21 games) but have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Over the offseason, they traded for All-Star center Rudy Gobert to pair with Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.