BREAKING: Kevin Durant's Injury Status In Nets-Heat Game

Kevin Durant went to the locker room with a knee injury during Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

UPDATE: Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets are in Miami, Florida, taking on the Heat.

During the second half, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant went to the locker room with a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kevin Durant (knee) headed to locker room Sunday."

The former Texas star exits after putting up 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

He also passed Dominque Wilkins to move to 14th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Durant came into the night with impressive averages of 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 38 games.

In addition, he is shooting 56.0% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

The Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they have won 13 out of the last 14 games.

They are 26-13 in 39 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, the Nets are only 1.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Durant is in his third season playing for the Nets after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He is a two-time NBA Champion and won the 2014 NBA MVP Award.

Following Sunday's matchup with the Heat, the Nets will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Celtics at Barclays Center.