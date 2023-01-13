Skip to main content

BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Hawks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner has been ruled out for Friday's game.
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis.     

However, they will be without starting center Myles Turner, who has been ruled out due to a back injury.   

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (back) ruled out Friday."

The former Texas star is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest in 35 games. 

He is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range. 

Over the last 12 months, the Pacers have traded away a lot of veterans, but Turner still remains on the roster despite the changes. 

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs and did not have high expectations to be a good team this year. 

That said, they are one of the best surprises in the NBA with a 23-19 record in 42 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an impressive 15-7 in the 22 games they have hosted in Indianapolis. 

As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the east with a 19-22 record in 41 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are 8-13 in 21 games on the road. 

The Pacers beat the Hawks 129-114 (at home) in December, and Turner had 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes of playing time. 