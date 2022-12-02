BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.
They have great news heading into the game, as three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton will make his season debut.
Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (wrist) available to make season debut Friday."
Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (he was an All-Star).
He is arguably the second-best player on the team, so it's very impressive that the Bucks have been able to go 15-5 in their first 20 games without him.
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference and 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.
Middleton is entering his tenth season with the franchise and will likely give them a big boost.
The Bucks come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.
In 2021, Middleton was a huge reason why they were able to win the NBA Championship.
His career averages are 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest on 39.2% shooting from the three-point range (in 651 regular season games).
As for the Lakers, they come into the game with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.
They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 6-4 in their last ten games.
However, they have been awful on the road (2-6 in eight games), and the only two wins away from home came against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.