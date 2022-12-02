BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.

They have great news heading into the game, as three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton will make his season debut.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (wrist) available to make season debut Friday."

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (he was an All-Star).

He is arguably the second-best player on the team, so it's very impressive that the Bucks have been able to go 15-5 in their first 20 games without him.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference and 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Middleton is entering his tenth season with the franchise and will likely give them a big boost.

The Bucks come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.

In 2021, Middleton was a huge reason why they were able to win the NBA Championship.

His career averages are 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest on 39.2% shooting from the three-point range (in 651 regular season games).

As for the Lakers, they come into the game with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they have been awful on the road (2-6 in eight games), and the only two wins away from home came against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.