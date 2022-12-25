BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

On Christmas, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

However, they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton for the fifth straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out Sunday."

Middleton has played in seven games this season and has averages of 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The Bucks have an impressive big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Middleton.

Middleton has gotten off to a slow start to the season (and missed 25 games), but the Bucks have still been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record in 33 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 6-4, and on the road, they have gone 8-7 in 15 games away from Wisconsin.

Facing off with the Celtics comes at the perfect time because a half-game separates the two teams.

The Celtics are 23-10 in 33 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and at home, they are 12-5 in 17 games hosted in Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Celtics won the series in seven games (Middleton did not play in the series).

After beating the Bucks, the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.