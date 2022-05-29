Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's FINAL Status For Game 7

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry will be available for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The Heat and Boston Celtics are tied up at 3-3 heading into the elimination game.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game the Heat will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry back in the lineup. 

The six-time NBA All-Star had been on the injury report due to a hamstring injury, but he is now upgraded to available for the contest. 

Lowry injured his hamstring in the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he has missed multiple games in each series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary tenure with the Toronto Raptors (he won the NBA Championship in 2019).  

Whoever wins Game 7 on Sunday night will advance to the NBA finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17135361_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17135357_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18373342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18306081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eastern Conference Finals: Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_18305518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18325933_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Most Recent Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago