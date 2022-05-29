BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's FINAL Status For Game 7
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game the Heat will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry back in the lineup.
The six-time NBA All-Star had been on the injury report due to a hamstring injury, but he is now upgraded to available for the contest.
Lowry injured his hamstring in the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he has missed multiple games in each series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary tenure with the Toronto Raptors (he won the NBA Championship in 2019).
Whoever wins Game 7 on Sunday night will advance to the NBA finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title.
