BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets forward Gordon Hayward is active and will be available to play tonight.

Ball/Martin have been downgraded to out."

The 2022 NBA All-Star got injured in Wednesday's 122-117 over the Houston Rockets in Texas.

Ball has averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.0% from the three-point range.

He has only played in 22 games this season, so this will be the 25th game that the former third-overall pick has missed.

The Hornets come into the night with a 12-34 record in 46 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 7-18 in the 25 games they have played on the road away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ball is by far their best player, so it's no surprise they have not been a good team this year.

As for the Hawks, they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

They come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.

In 22 games at State Farm Arena, the Hawks have been solid, going 13-9.