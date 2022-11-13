Skip to main content

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, LaMelo Ball will make his season debut in Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and they have some excellent news for the game.

According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, LaMelo Ball will make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to an ankle injury.

Boone: "LaMelo Ball will be active tonight against Miami, league sources tell @theobserver. But Dennis Smith Jr. will be downgraded from questionable to out with a sprained left ankle."

During his sophomore season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

The former third-overall pick also made the All-Star Game at 20 years old. 

The Hornets have struggled hugely without Ball in the lineup to begin the season. 

They are 3-10 in their first 13 games, and after starting out 3-3, they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak. 

The two teams also faced off in Florida on Thursday night, and the Heat won in overtime by a score of 117-112. 

The Hornets probably should have won the game, but they lost the fourth quarter by a score of 31-19, which allowed the Heat to force overtime. 

As for the Heat, they enter the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games, which has been a surprise. 

Jimmy Butler had 35 points, ten rebounds and eight assists in their win over the Hornets on Thursday.

They are 4-4 in eight games at home, while the Hornets are 2-5 in seven games on the road. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

USATSI_19303837_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19394629_168388303_lowres
News

Unbelievable Fact About Kevin Durant This Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15355620_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19283616_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18532404_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15732239_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16841172_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12147579_168388303_lowres
News

Kenneth Faried Signs With Austin Spurs In G League

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17390218_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar