BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game

LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.

Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: Smith Jr has been downgraded to out and LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available to play."

Ball comes into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in ten games.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

Last season, he made the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

At just 21 years old, Ball has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the NBA.

As for the Hornets, they have struggled this season, going 9-25 in their first 34 games.

Currently, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and 6.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8, and on the road, they are 5-14 in 19 games played outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Back in October, the Hornets beat the Warriors 120-113 in overtime (at home), but Ball did not play in the game.

The Warriors come into the night with a 16-18 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 13-2 in 15 games.