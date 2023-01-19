BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Injury Status In Hornets-Rockets Game

FINAL UPDATE: LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at HOU in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game."

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are in Texas facing off with the Houston Rockets.

During the game, All-Star LaMelo Ball had to be helped to the locker room after having his ankle stepped on.

Via Bally Sports: Hornets: "LaMelo Ball has his ankle stepped on and has to be helped to the locker room."

The former third-overall pick has already missed 24 games this season.

He likely finishes his night with 13 points, one rebound and four assists (in 20 minutes of playing time).

The 21-year-old came into the game with averages of 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 21 games.

He is also shooting 41.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range.

In each of his first two seasons, Ball led the Hornets to the play-in tournament, but they lost both times in the first game.

This season, the team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with an 11-34 record in 45 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

A significant reason for their struggles is that Ball has missed so much time (he missed the first 13 games of the season).

As for the Rockets, they came into the night at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 10-34 record in 44 games.