BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Suns Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets are in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

However, they will remain without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Via Hornets PR: ".@hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin have both been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at PHX."

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

He is currently averaging an outstanding 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 37.0% from the three-point range.

That said, the former third-overall pick has only played in 22 games this season, so the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-35 record in 48 games.

In addition, the Hornets are 3-7 in their last ten games and 8-19 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from North Carolina.

Last season, the Hornets made the play-in tournament but lost in the first game to the Atlanta Hawks (they also lost in the play-in tournament during the 2021 season).

As for the Suns, they are tied for the seventh seed in the west with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Suns have been excellent, going 17-7 in the 24 games they have hosted in Arizona.