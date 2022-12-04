BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Washington Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).

For the game, they will have their two best players available, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday."

James comes into the night averaging 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Davis is also putting up massive numbers with averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest in 19 games.

Davis had 44 points in Friday night's 133-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin, which was their best win of the season.

While the Lakers are 9-12 in their first 21 games, they are playing much better as of late.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Lakers are 3-6 in nine games.

As for the Wizards, they are tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

However, they are a tough team to beat at home, with an 8-4 record in 12 games.

In 2022, both the Wizards (12th seed in the east) and Lakers (11th seed in the west) missed the postseason.