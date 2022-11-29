Skip to main content

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available in Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers, and they will have their two best players available for the contest. 

Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been upgraded to available. 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) available to play Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) available to play Monday."

The Lakers have struggled to start the season, but they have been playing much better as of late.  

Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak and have gone 5-1 in their last six games.  

Coming into Monday night, the Lakers are 7-11 in 18 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference. 

However, the west has been tight, so they are only 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed and 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth seed.  

James had missed five games in a row before returning and playing in each of the last two games.

On Saturday night, the four-time NBA Champion had a vintage performance putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block (the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-138). 

As for Davis, he missed Saturday's game but has playing unbelievably over his last five games.

In each of the last five contests, he scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds. 

The Pacers will be a good challenge, as they come into the game 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

