BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Tuesday game.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, the Lakers will have their best player LeBron James in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available (via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet).

James had been initially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Trudell: "LeBron has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game."

The four-time NBA Champion turned 38 years old last month, but he is still among the top players in the entire NBA.

He enters Tuesday’s matchup with outstanding averages of 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest (while shooting 50.8% from the field).

On Sunday night, the Lakers overcame a 25-point deficit at halftime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 on the road in Oregon.

James led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they are tied with the Trail Blazers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-25 record in 47 games.

That said, the west has been close, so they are only one game out of the ninth seed (and 2.5 games out of the fifth seed).

In November, the Clippers beat the Lakers 114-101, and James had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers come into the night with a 25-24 record in 49 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.