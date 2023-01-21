BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Friday."

The four-time NBA Champion is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 35 games.

He is also shooting 50.9% from the field and has scored 32+ points in each of his last three games.

James turned 38 last month and is in his 20th season in the NBA (his fifth playing for the Lakers).

Yet, he still remains among the top-ten players in the NBA.

That said, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-25 record in 45 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 11-11 in 22 games at home.

James has missed the postseason twice with the Lakers, but he also led them to the NBA Championship in 2020.

Right now, they are still in an excellent position to make the play-in tournament because they are only 2.0 games out of the four-way tie for the seventh seed.

This will be their first time facing off with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the west with a 31-13 record in 44 games.

They are also the hottest team in the league, as they are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.