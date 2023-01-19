BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Wednesday."

James enters the night with averages of 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record in 44 games.

However, the west has been close, so they are only one game out of the tenth seed (and two games out of the sixth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4, and they are 11-10 in 21 games at home in Los Angeles, California.

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers (and 20th in the NBA).

They missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but in 2020 he led them to the NBA Championship.

As for the Kings, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Kings are 10-9 in 19 games away from Sacramento, California.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2006, but this season they look like they have an excellent chance to finally end the drought.

Earlier this month, James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 136-134 win over the Kings (on the road).