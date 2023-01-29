BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) available to play Saturday."

James turned 38 last month but has played like a top-ten player in the league this season.

He is currently averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 39 games (while shooting 50.7% from the field).

In addition, James has scored 43+ points four times already this season.

Earlier this season, James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against the Celtics, but the Lakers lost 122-118 in overtime.

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and coming off a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at home.

Anthony Davis made his return to action (after missing 20 games), and James had 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

On the road, the Lakers have gone 10-14 in 24 games (they are 13-12 at home).

As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

At home, they are 18-6 in the 24 games they have hosted in Boston.

Yet, the Celtics come into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak.