BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat in Florida.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting 49.7% from the field and has scored 28+ points in each of the last eight games.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers blew out the Magic 128-110 in Orlando, and James had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes of playing time.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 14-20 in 34 games.

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6, and they are 6-12 in 18 games on the road.

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers and 20th in the NBA.

He spent four seasons playing for the Heat, and they made the NBA Finals in all four seasons (and won two titles).

The Heat come into the matchup tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-17 in 34 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Heat are 10-8 in 18 games hosted in Miami, Florida.