BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off with the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Monday."

The four-time NBA Champion celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday night with a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

He played 40 minutes and had a miraculous 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block (he also shot 18/27 from the field).

James is now averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 28 games (he is shooting 50.6% from the field).

In his 20th season in the NBA (his fifth playing for the Lakers), he is still one of the top players in the NBA.

However, the Lakers have not had a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They come into the night with a 15-21 record in 36 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6, and they are 7-13 in 20 games on the road.

Earlier this month, the Hornets beat the Lakers 134-130.

James had 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

The Hornets enter Monday night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-27 record in 37 games.