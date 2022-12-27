BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Magic Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) available to play Tuesday."

James comes into the night with averages of 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest in 25 games (he is also shooting 49.7% from the field).

The four-time NBA Champion has scored 30+ points in each of the last seven games, and is coming off a 38 point performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas.

However, the Lakers have not had a good start to the season.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-20 record in 33 games, and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and on the road, the Lakers are 5-12 in 17 games.