BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Mavs Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

On Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Dallas Mavericks on the road in Texas.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 18-time NBA-Star LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) available to play Sunday."

James is in the middle of another fantastic season and comes into the afternoon with averages of 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 24 games.

Over his last six games, the four-time NBA Champion has scored at least 30 points.

However, the Lakers are still one of the worst teams in the league despite his dominant play.

They are 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

After going 33-49 last season, the Lakers are in jeopardy of missing the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season (and three out of five seasons they have had James).

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Lakers are 5-11 in 16 games.

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Mavs have faced off.

The Mavs are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and are 17-16 in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have been excellent at home, going 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here