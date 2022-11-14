BREAKING: LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in California, but for the game, they will remain without their best LeBron James.

The four-time NBA Champion has been ruled out for the second straight game.

He had been off to a solid start to the season with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in the ten games he has played.

Coming into the night, the Lakers are in the middle of their second five-game losing streak of the season.

They started out 0-5, won two games in a row and have now lost another five games in a row.

James left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with the injury and then missed Friday's 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

They are 2-10 in their first 12 games and the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets (2-11) are just a half-game behind them, so if they lose to the Nets, they will be tied for the worst record in the league.

Meanwhile, the Nets are headed in the opposite direction.

After starting out 1-5 in their first six games, they are suddenly on a roll.

They come into the game with a 6-7 record in 13 games and have won four out of their last five games (they're also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

In their loss to the Kings, the Lakers were led by Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, who combined for 45 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

Davis is listed as probable for Sunday's game.