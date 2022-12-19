BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as LeBron James has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) ruled out Monday."

James is averaging 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 48.5% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.

Monday's game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers, as they defeated the Washington Wizards 119-117 at home on Sunday night.

They enter the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-16 record in their first 29 games.

In the win over the Wizards, James played 37 minutes and put up 33 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one block on 13/24 shooting from the field.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 6-4, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

However, on the road, they have struggled with a 5-9 record in 14 games.

As for the Suns, they will also be playing without one of their best players.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

They come into the night with an 18-12 record in 30 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Suns have gone 13-3 in 16 games hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.